Explore, create, connect with Lux Mundi

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 13:13 • 1 minute read

THE Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar offers a mix of activities and excursions for those looking to engage with the local community.

Join Creative and Language Learning Sessions

Open on Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10:00 am to 1 pm, the Centre is a hub for creativity and language learning. Regular activities include Spanish practice groups and lively sessions for art, crochet, and crafts every Wednesday, as well as a Spanglish conversation group starting in mid-September.

Enjoy Coffee Mornings and Community Chats

The Centre’s shop also offers a variety of household goods, clothes, and accessories at great prices, with donations always welcome. On Fridays, visitors can enjoy a coffee morning in the beautiful garden while chatting with friends.

Exciting Excursions and Trips Await You

For those looking to explore, Lux Mundi has exciting excursions planned. On September 26, participants can spend a day in Estepona, exploring the town, and its Orchid House, or even enjoying a boat trip. There are also trips to see the musical Annie in Fuengirola and a week-long coach excursion to Salamanca, Ourense, and Avila in October. Whether you’re looking to meet new people or discover new places, Lux Mundi offers a welcoming environment for everyone. For more details, contact the Centre at 952 543 334 or luxmundi@lux-mundi.org.

