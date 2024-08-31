Explore, create, connect with Lux Mundi

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 13:13
• 1 minute read
Explore, Learn, Connect
Image: Shutterstock/ Prostock-studio
THE Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar offers a mix of activities and excursions for those looking to engage with the local community.
Open on Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10:00 am to 1 pm, the Centre is a hub for creativity and language learning. Regular activities include Spanish practice groups and lively sessions for art, crochet, and crafts every Wednesday, as well as a Spanglish conversation group starting in mid-September.
The Centre’s shop also offers a variety of household goods, clothes, and accessories at great prices, with donations always welcome. On Fridays, visitors can enjoy a coffee morning in the beautiful garden while chatting with friends.
For those looking to explore, Lux Mundi has exciting excursions planned. On September 26, participants can spend a day in Estepona, exploring the town, and its Orchid House, or even enjoying a boat trip. There are also trips to see the musical Annie in Fuengirola and a week-long coach excursion to Salamanca, Ourense, and Avila in October. Whether you’re looking to meet new people or discover new places, Lux Mundi offers a welcoming environment for everyone. For more details, contact the Centre at 952 543 334 or luxmundi@lux-mundi.org.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.