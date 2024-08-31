By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 12:06 • 2 minutes read

Orihuela’s Councillor for Culture, Gonzalo Montoya. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

Orihuela has crafted a special programme of guided routes for September, aligning with the festivities honouring Our Lady of Monserrate.

This program offers a mix of traditional and new routes, providing participants with the chance to discover the cultural, historical, and natural richness of the municipality.

Patron Saint

Gonzalo Montoya, the Councillor for Tourism, emphasised the significance of these routes in connection with the patron saint celebrations: “September in Orihuela is deeply intertwined with the festivities of Our Lady of Monserrate.”

“The Tourism Department has organised a series of routes focusing on history, heritage, culture, and the image of the Virgin of Orihuela.”

“These are complemented by our classic routes, such as those dedicated to our renowned poet and the natural routes in Orihuela Costa.”

Programme Launch

The programme kicks off on Sunday, September 1st, with the “Miguel, el Poeta Cabrero” route, a tour of the Orihuela orchard that delves into the literary roots of Miguel Hernández.

On Wednesday, September 4, a route through the scenic Campoamor hills is scheduled.

A popular choice, this route offers a unique opportunity to enjoy both the hills’ golf course and the coastal scenery.

Routes Honoring the Virgin of Monserrate

In celebration of the patron saint festivities of Our Lady of Monserrate, five heritage and cultural routes will be conducted in Orihuela’s historic centre from Monday, September 9, to Thursday, September 19.

These routes will highlight various monuments and historical and artistic treasures in the historic centre, with a special emphasis on the Virgin of Monserrate and her sanctuary.

Notable routes include the “Cultural Walk and the Monserrate Hermitage” on Wednesday, September 18, and a visit to the Santa Ana Convent and the Monserrate Sanctuary on Monday, September 16.

End-of-Month Routes

September will conclude with four innovative routes, including a bicycle route to Las Norias on Friday, September 27, and a visit to the “Almazara del Tío José María,” an 18th-century oil mill that retains the traditional essence of olive oil production, on Saturday, September 28.

Everyone is Invited

Montoya extended an invitation to everyone to participate in these activities: “The Department of Tourism invites both locals and visitors to join these September routes.”

“These routes encompass the rich culture, nature, and coastline of Orihuela, and they are especially dedicated to our history, heritage, culture, and identity centred around our patron saint, María Santísima de Monserrate.”

These routes will be available weekly, and bookings can be made through the website orihuelaturistica.es or via WhatsApp at 673 836 385.