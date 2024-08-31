By Harry Sinclair • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 16:53 • 1 minute read

Guided tours and greater exploration are coming to the caves of Sorbas Credit: Cuevas de Sorbas /fb

The Los Yesares Visitor Centre recently hosted a round table on geotourism and the Sorbas Caves.

Key figures were involved in the round table, including Francisco Contreras of Natur-Sport Sorbas SL, Francisco Hoyos of the Andalusian Federation of Speleology (the study of the exploration of caves), and Alain Thibault of the GTS Club-Sorbas.

The round table discussion focused on the Sorbas Caves’ potential within geotourism.

Contreras, founder of Natur-Sport, emphasised the vital role of cavers and tour guides in making the Sorbas caves accessible to the public.

The founder and CEO highlighted the opportunity Sorbas presents, stating “The result of all the work and efforts of the caving groups, sportsmen and scientists can be transmitted to the general public thanks to the type of visits that we organise.”

Francisco Contreras’ latest venture, Cortijos Urra, Rural Accommodations and Field Study Centre, serves as a hub for both scientific research and tourism, catering to students and visitors alike.

The tours range from family-friendly to adventurous, ensuring that everyone, from tourists to scientists, can appreciate the beauty of the caves and study the natural wonders.

Lasting between 1 to 2 hours, these guided experiences involve small climbs and crawls, making them accessible to most.

Contreras also highlighted the importance of conservation, stating that guides ensure that tourism does not harm the delicate gypsum formations, balancing education with preservation.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.