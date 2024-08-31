By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 15:26 • 1 minute read

Grab a bargain: Orihuela launches €1M shopping voucher campaigns. Image: Prostock-studio / Shutterstock.com.

Orihuela is set to launch two shopping voucher campaigns this year, with a total budget exceeding €1,099,000.

These initiatives aim to boost local spending in small shops and hospitality businesses with fewer than 10 employees.

The first campaign, beginning in early October, has a budget of €420,706, fully funded by the Orihuela Council.

Residents Only

This campaign will be exclusively available to registered Orihuela residents.

The decision to restrict access to registered residents aligns with similar practices in other municipalities like Alicante and Elche.

However, it contrasts with places like Torrevieja, which has opened such initiatives to a broader audience, including international consumers.

This approach has raised discussions on the impact of limiting the benefits to local residents versus the broader economic stimulus provided by more inclusive campaigns.

High Demand

The vouchers, which are expected to be in high demand, will be available primarily through an online platform.

Each resident can purchase up to €200 worth of vouchers, with a personal outlay of €100.

These vouchers can then be redeemed at participating local businesses for purchases equal to or greater than the voucher’s value.

For those unable to access the vouchers online, a physical collection point will be set up at the Department of Commerce.

Previous Campaign

In the last campaign, over 7,000 consumers and around 200 businesses participated, offering a wide range of products and services, from restaurants to mechanical workshops.

A key requirement for the selected managing entity is to ensure that participating businesses are compliant with the Tax Agency and Social Security Treasury obligations.

The entity must also establish a system to track the use of each voucher, linking it to the buyer, the business where it was redeemed, and the corresponding sales receipt.

Christmas Shopping

The second campaign, planned for Christmas, will be funded by a €679,000 allocation from the Provincial Council of Alicante.