By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 12:12 • 1 minute read

Cooling Cities with Green Roofs Image: Shutterstock/ Surintn

CARTAGENA’s local council is proposing an innovative approach to improve the city’s sustainability by encouraging the installation of green roofs on municipal buildings and private homes. With Cartagena’s semi-arid Mediterranean climate and the increasing impacts of climate change, such as rising temperatures, the city is looking for ways to adapt and create a healthier urban environment.

How Green Roofs Enhance Urban Sustainability

Green roofs, also known as rooftop gardens, are a practical solution to many environmental challenges. These gardens not only add aesthetic value to buildings but also contribute significantly to the well-being of the community. They help purify the air, reduce noise pollution, lower the surrounding temperature, and enhance biodiversity.

Benefits of Rooftop Gardens: From Cooling to Biodiversity

By investing in green roofs, Cartagena can address the lack of green spaces and counteract the dominance of concrete structures in the city. The initiative aims to make the city cooler and more liveable, promoting sustainability. This approach has already been successfully implemented in other cities across Spain, demonstrating its effectiveness in city areas.

Exploring Additional Cooling Strategies for Cities

Beyond green roofs, cities can employ various methods to combat heat and improve urban environments. Increasing the number of urban parks and green spaces, implementing reflective and cool roofing materials, and expanding tree canopy coverage are effective strategies. Urban planners are also exploring the use of water features, such as fountains and artificial lakes, to help lower temperatures and enhance the cityscape. Implementing these approaches in tandem with green roofs can create a comprehensive strategy for managing urban heat and improving quality of life.

Simple Ways Homeowners Can Contribute to Cooling Down

Homeowners can also take steps to help reduce heat in their own spaces. Planting trees and shrubs around the home provides shade and helps cool the air. Installing reflective or light-colored roofing materials and using window films can minimise heat absorption. Adding window shades or curtains and ensuring good ventilation can further reduce indoor temperatures. By integrating these measures, people can contribute to a cooler and more sustainable environment, complementing broader city-wide initiatives like green roofs.

