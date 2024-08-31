Guitar Jazz, Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward •
Ramiro Barrios, Guitar Jazz
Latin Jazz improv genius Ramiro Barrios is to play the Clarence Jazz Club, Saturday, September 7.
Barrios’ music, based on the conceptual development of Jazz through the fusion of Latin American influences, Tango, Blues and Rock, and he finds room for improvised interaction and a little conversation with the audience and fellow musicians.
Ramiro Barrios, native of Buenos Aires, a Jazz guitarist who graduated from the Astor Piazzolla Conservatory of Music of the City of Buenos Aires. In 2023, participated in the ‘Alternative Guitar Camp’ in Big Indian, NY, where multiple luminaries of Jazz have taught and influenced a new generation of Jazz artists.
In his albums he explores jazz in its different forms: straight-ahead, jazz rock, funk, solo guitar , etc. In the more than twenty-five years he has been a professional musician, he has played as a soloist as well as in different group formations, depending on the music and creation.
Ramiro Barrios plays The Clarence Jazz Club on Friday, September 6 at 10pm. Ticket prices are between €12 to €15, depending on seats. Bookings can be made from the Clarence website or from the venue box office Call. Danza Invisible, 8, Torremolinos.
