By Anna Akopyan • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 13:29 • 2 minutes read

Sweden´s government building Credit: Pixabay, Pexels

The 32-year-old Hazem Ashour, originally from Egypt is a co-founder of the Swedish company Hemavi; despite being honoured by King Carl XVI Gustaf for his contributions to the tech industry, his salary was declared “too low” to allow a work permit.

Swedish entrepreneur´s work efforts

In 2021, Hazem Ashour was awarded “the Settler of the Year” by King Carl XVI Gustaf, honouring him as one of Sweden´s finest foreign entrepreneurs. His company, Hemavi aids exchange students in finding housing in Sweden, attracting tens of thousands of users and securing more than 10 million kronor (€880,258) in investments.

Despite his achievements, however, the Swedish Migration Agency rejected Ashour´s work permit application due to his 35, 000 kronor (€4,692) salary being “too low” compared to industry standards.

Ashour has been making efforts in the tech industry since he founded Hemavi in 2020 when he was studying at Lund University. “We wanted to provide (exchange students) with safe housing, friends with similar interests, and administrative support in their new country,” said Ashour about Hemavi.

As he took on the role of CEO, he submitted a work permit application to the Swedish Migration Agency. It took almost four years for the Agency to declare his salary “too low” for CEOs, despite Hemavi´s recent launch in Copenhagen, a growth rate of 2,5 times year over year, and a pilot programme with Japan.

Swedish entrepreneur´s deportation risk despite work efforts

Although Ashour´s monthly salary increased to 42,000 kronor (€3,700) in December 2023, his 35,000 kronor (€4,692) salary in November of the same year, was claimed insufficient to obtain a work permit, as the Swedish Migration Agency cited the required CEO salary as 40,000 kronor (€3,542).

Despite his success, Ashour found himself at risk of deportation. He responded to the Agency, arguing that he had accepted a lower salary to reinvest in his company; his appeal led to the annulment of the initial ruling, prompting the Swedish Migration Agency to re-examine the case.

“I moved to Sweden almost six years ago, completed my studies, and built a company that employs people, pays taxes, and provides a service that people appreciate. Yet, in return, I´m being treated like a criminal. It just doesn´t feel right,” shared Ashour to the Press.

He confessed; “If I didn´t have a girlfriend here, I would have probably moved the company somewhere else by now.” Because of the Agency´s timely consideration of the work permit, he has been unable to leave Sweden for almost four years, failing to meet with international entrepreneurs or visit his family.

“Of course, it´s super frustrating! I don´t think words can properly describe how this whole process feels,” said Ashour. He argued that if the process of obtaining a work permit is so difficult for him, it must be practically impossible for most young entrepreneurs; “It took me, an entrepreneur recognised by the king and running a tech company valued at 40 million kroner, over three years, countless unanswered phone calls and emails to the Migration Agency, and an appeal to the migration court just to get my salary approved…”