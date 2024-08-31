By Eleanor EWN • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 17:12 • 2 minutes read

A 15-week closure will be an inconvenience to commuters and travellers alike. Credit: Shutterstock.

The world’s second-deepest tunnel will be closed this autumn for 15 weeks for renovations.

If you’re planning a road trip between France and Italy this year, be aware of the upcoming closure of the Mont-Blanc Tunnel for renovation work. The tunnel will be completely closed from September 2nd to December 16th, requiring travellers to seek alternative routes.

While alternative routes are available, they may add significant time to your journey. It’s essential to plan your trip carefully and consider potential delays caused by the tunnel closure.

Why Is the Mont-Blanc Tunnel Closing?

The Mont-Blanc Tunnel, connecting France and Italy, will undergo extensive structural renovation work this autumn. The 11-kilometre tunnel, which opened in 1965, is one of the world’s deepest operational tunnels, lying 2,480 metres beneath the Aiguille du Midi summit.

The tunnel will be completely closed to traffic from September 2nd to December 16th to allow for essential maintenance and reconstruction. This closure is part of a long-term plan to modernise and improve the tunnel’s infrastructure.

During the closure, various reconstruction technologies will be tested on two 300-metre sections of the tunnel. The most effective techniques will be applied to a larger section in 2025 and subsequently to the entire tunnel in the coming years.

This significant renovation project aims to ensure the continued safety and efficiency of the Mont-Blanc Tunnel, a vital transportation link between France and Italy.

Alternatives to the Mont-Blanc Tunnel

While the Mont-Blanc Tunnel is closed for renovations, travellers can still drive between France and Italy using alternative routes. While these routes may add to your travel time, they offer options to avoid the closure.

Here are some alternative routes to consider:

Fréjus Tunnel: Located approximately 160 kilometres south of the Mont-Blanc Tunnel, the Fréjus Tunnel connects Modane in France to Bardonecchia in Italy. Toll fees for cars are €54.10 one-way and €67.50 round trip. Heavy goods vehicles will be diverted to this route during the closure.

Tunnel du Grand-Saint-Bernard: This tunnel connects Martigny in Switzerland to Saint-Rhémy-en-Bosses in Italy. The one-way toll for cars is €31.

Col du Petit-Saint-Bernard: This mountain pass connects Savoie in France to Aosta Valley in Italy. However, be aware of potential closures due to heavy snowfall, especially in winter.

Col des Montets: This mountain pass connects Chamonix to Vallorcine in France. It may also be affected by snow closures, so check weather conditions before planning your route.

Tunnel des Montets: This single-track railway tunnel can sometimes be used as an alternative when the Col des Montets is closed. However, expect heavy traffic.

Mont Cenis Pass: This pass, located further south, connects Briançon in France to Cesana Torinese in Italy. It is typically open until November but may close during winter.

Toll Payment Options:

TMB Card and Eurotoll: Consider purchasing a toll payment subscription that covers both the Mont-Blanc Tunnel and the Fréjus Tunnel.

Multi-journey discount passes: If you plan multiple trips during the closure, take advantage of multi-journey discount passes that will be automatically extended.

By carefully planning your route and considering these alternative options, you can navigate the Mont-Blanc Tunnel closure and continue your journey between France and Italy.