A 15-week closure will be an inconvenience to commuters and travellers alike. Credit: Shutterstock.
The world’s second-deepest tunnel will be closed this autumn for 15 weeks for renovations.
If you’re planning a road trip between France and Italy this year, be aware of the upcoming closure of the Mont-Blanc Tunnel for renovation work. The tunnel will be completely closed from September 2nd to December 16th, requiring travellers to seek alternative routes.
While alternative routes are available, they may add significant time to your journey. It’s essential to plan your trip carefully and consider potential delays caused by the tunnel closure.
The Mont-Blanc Tunnel, connecting France and Italy, will undergo extensive structural renovation work this autumn. The 11-kilometre tunnel, which opened in 1965, is one of the world’s deepest operational tunnels, lying 2,480 metres beneath the Aiguille du Midi summit.
The tunnel will be completely closed to traffic from September 2nd to December 16th to allow for essential maintenance and reconstruction. This closure is part of a long-term plan to modernise and improve the tunnel’s infrastructure.
During the closure, various reconstruction technologies will be tested on two 300-metre sections of the tunnel. The most effective techniques will be applied to a larger section in 2025 and subsequently to the entire tunnel in the coming years.
This significant renovation project aims to ensure the continued safety and efficiency of the Mont-Blanc Tunnel, a vital transportation link between France and Italy.
While the Mont-Blanc Tunnel is closed for renovations, travellers can still drive between France and Italy using alternative routes. While these routes may add to your travel time, they offer options to avoid the closure.
