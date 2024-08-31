By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 11:19 • 2 minutes read

Jazz nights: Torrevieja's 'Fridays at the Palace' returns with a swing. The Alex Conde Trio will be performing on November 22. Image: Alex Conde / Facebook.

The “Fridays at the Palace” series is making its return to Torrevieja this October and November, offering an exciting lineup of jazz performances.

Tickets for the events will be available for €5 each, with an option to purchase a subscription for all five concerts at a discounted rate of €15.

Organised by the Municipal Institute of Culture “Joaquín Chapaprieta,” this edition of the “Los Viernes del Palacio” jazz cycle will once again take place at the Palacio de la Música.

Concert Schedule

Concerts are scheduled for 9:00.PM on Fridays, specifically on October 4 and 18, and November 8, 15, and 22, 2024.

Starting Sunday, September 1, both subscriptions and individual tickets will be available for purchase through the platform entradasatualcance.com.

For those preferring to buy tickets in person, the box office will open two hours before each concert.

This year’s series will feature a diverse range of musical styles, including French chanson, classical jazz, flamenco-jazz, and swing. The program is as follows:

October 4 – Pia Tedesco Trio – Je Chante

Pia Tedesco, known for her deep exploration of 20th-century music, presents “Je Chante,” a selection of French songs from her album “Bordeaux, Historias de Cabaret.”

The concert will feature works by Charles Trenet, Marie Dubas, Frèhel, Marguerite Deval, Piaf, and Prevert/Kosma, offering a refreshing take on the French chanson repertoire.

October 18 – European Swing All Stars

The European Swing All Stars bring together a quintet of top musicians from various European countries, each a distinguished figure in the world of classical jazz.

This ensemble promises a dynamic performance that blends their diverse backgrounds into a unified celebration of classical jazz.

November 8 – Darsena Sound

This eclectic group, featuring Toni Moltó on saxophone, Carles Carbonell on guitar, Josep Pastor on piano, and Sergi Alberola on percussion, offers a fusion of jazz, swing, bossa nova, and pop.

Their carefully curated repertoire is designed to evoke strong emotions and connect the past with the future through their music.

November 15 – Domisol Sisters Band

Founded in 2011, the Domisol Sisters Band specialises in American music from the 1920s, 30s, and 40s.

Known for their lively performances, the Valencian group’s show “Smile” promises a vibrant and engaging experience that transports the audience back to the Swing Era.

November 22 – Alex Conde Trio

Alex Conde, an emerging talent in the national music scene, returns to Spain after 18 years of honing his craft in Boston, New York, and San Francisco.

This concert marks an opportunity to experience his unique blend of influences as he continues his professional journey back in his home country.