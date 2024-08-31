By Adam Woodward • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 19:43 • 1 minute read

Joyce Gyimah Amponsah. Credit: British Embassy, Spain, Facebook

Congratulations to Costa del Sol founder and head of the Adintre Foundation, Joyce Gyimah Amponsah, who just had her work recognised with a British Empire Honorary Medal (BEM) for her services to charity.

Joyce Adintre has worked tirelessly for over 20 years to provide physical and emotional support to the homeless and vulnerable people of Fuengirola and the surrounding areas. Her work has benefited thousands of vulnerable British citizens in tough times, becoming a key and highly-respected member of the Costa del Sol community.

Recognised for Adintre Foundation’s remarkable impact on the local community in Fuengirola

The Adintre foundation strives to cover the basic needs of food, clothing and medication, among others, as well as providing psychological, social and employment support to vulnerable people. British Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott said ‘Joyce’s dedication to helping those most in need has transformed countless lives and cemented her as a highly valued partner for the British Consulate in Malaga as we work together to help vulnerable Britons. Her vision and leadership at the helm of the Adintre Foundation has a remarkable impact on the local community in Fuengirola and has inspired others to volunteer for this wonderful organisation. I am delighted that her tireless work over the years is being recognised with this honorary medal.’

One of the tasks of the Adintre foundation in Fuengirola and Mijas is to feed the people who most need it. Apart from supporting more than 700 adults and children with food, they also distribute clothes and medicines to those who cannot afford them. They also look after victims of abuse, old folk without income, adults and children of families at risk of social exclusion, immigrants, those who have been evicted from their homes and they attend to people with reduced mobility. In all things they offer a dose of affection that all these people deserve.