Mojacar makes dreams come true

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 31 Aug 2024

Dreams were made a reality thanks to the Almeria initiative, IlusionES Credit: Javier Aureliano Garcia /fb

Three elderly residents of Almeria who use the Home Help Service have had their dreams made a reality.

Isabel Fernandez, Manuel Cortes, and Purita Sanchez fulfilled their wish of visiting the beach and swimming in the sea, thanks to the IlusionES Almeria initiative.

This program, launched by the Provincial Council and Atende, a Clece company specialising in Social Services, aims to make the dreams of Home Help Service users a reality.

The President of the Provincial Council, Javier A. Garcia, has highlighted the collaboration between the Provincial Council and Atende in promoting this initiative “to satisfy the wishes of the users of the Home Help Service.”

Garcia stated “These are simple requests, very easy to carry out, which make all these people happy,” adding “Thanks to proposals like these, the Provincial Council offers a dynamic, very human service, which always puts people at the centre, their well-being and happiness as the backbone of any proposal.”

Isabel, 75, expressed her joy with being able to swim again, saying “I will never forget this day,” while 93-year-old Purita, the dean of the group, was overjoyed to feel the sea after many years, stating his dream “has been more than fulfilled,” by IlusionES.

Manuel, who is losing his vision, cherished this opportunity before his sight fades completely. Their wishes were granted at Venta del Bancal beach, in Mojacar, with the support of local officials, including the president of the Provincial Council, Javier A. Garcia.

Javier A. Garcia expressed his excitement after the day’s event, stating, “We’ve made the dream of Almerians to enjoy the sea again come true,” also expressing his gratitude to all those involved: “Thanks to the IlusionES project Almeria, Isabel, Purita and Manuel have had a day in Mojacar they will never forget.”

The three stars of the event who had their wishes realised were accompanied on the Venta del Bancal beach by the president of the Provincial Council of Almeria, Javier A. García, the mayor of Mojacar, Fran Garcia, the vice president and deputy for Social Welfare, Angel Escobar, the manager of Atende, Diego Lopez and councillors of the Municipal Corporation.

The mayor of Mojacar, Fran Garcia, also expressed his gratitude for the launch of this activity and for a Mojacar beach being the chosen place to make these dreams come true, emphasising, “in Mojácar dreams come true”.

As a group they shared a beautiful moment of community, support, joy and excitement while promoting the accessibility of Mojacar’s beaches.

IlusionES Almeria was created to fulfil the wishes of Home Help Service users, with 1,296 dreams collected so far.

Each month, two dreams are selected to be realised. The initiative highlights the Provincial Council’s commitment to improving the well-being of its residents and recognising their contributions to the community.

A total of 1,296 wishes have been collected and grouped by category and area. The next wishes to come true will be to take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, visit the Santuario del Saliente and have lunch in a restaurant or attend a bullfight.

