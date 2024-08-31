By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 12:26 • 2 minutes read

Race into festivities: Elche's La Baia returns with sport and music. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Calling all sports fans!

Elche has officially confirmed the return of the highly anticipated Cursa de les Festes de La Baia sporting event.

The Councillor for Sports, José Antonio Román, confirmed the event aims to shine a spotlight on Camp d’Elx, particularly La Baia, while incorporating sports into the district’s festivities, which are held in honour of San Andrés.

Main Activities

Scheduled for the afternoon of September 7, the event will feature three main activities: the III Cursa de les Festes de La Baia, the Marxa Popular, and the Curses Infantils.

The main race, a 7-kilometer urban circuit, will wind through the streets of the district, beginning at the José Vicente Quiles Sports Centre.

Along the route, two refreshment points will be available for runners, with additional refreshments at the finish line.

Record Breakers

Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each category, and a special cash prize of €100 will be given to anyone who breaks the course record.

Román highlighted the significance of these events for making Camp d’Elx more visible and fostering a festive atmosphere while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.

Events

The Marxa Popular, a non-competitive 4.25-kilometre march, will take place on the same day and at the same location, welcoming participants of all fitness levels.

The Curses Infantils, which will be held before the other two events, will include races divided into categories ranging from pre-benjamín (50 metres) to youth (2,000 metres).

Trophies will be awarded to the top three in each category, and all participants will receive a gift upon completing their race.

Community Spirit

“The Cursa de les Festes de La Baia not only celebrates sport but also the community spirit of La Baia, offering activities for all ages and skill levels,” said Román, emphasising the opportunity to enjoy a festive atmosphere while encouraging an active and healthy lifestyle.

Juan Antonio Sempere, the event organizer, expects around 900 participants this year, surpassing the 700 entries from the previous year.

Live Music

The event will also feature children’s entertainment and live music, and, following the trophy presentations, attendees can enjoy traditional horchata paired with coca boba.

Vicent Soler, representing the Baia Jovens Association, underscored the importance of this event, which has become an annual tradition for the district, highlighting the richness of Camp d’Elx through sport.

Registration now open

Registration is open online CLICK HERE until September 5, with in-person sign-ups available during the bib handout on September 6 and 7.