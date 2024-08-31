Rapper Fatman Scoop dead at 53

By Eleanor EWN • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 17:32 • 1 minute read

The Be Faithful rapper had a huge cultural impact on the early 2000s. Credit: Shutterstock.

US rapper Fatman Scoop has died at age 53, his tour manager has announced.

Renowned rapper Fatman Scoop, real name Isaac Freeman III, has tragically passed away after suffering a medical emergency on stage. The news was confirmed by his friend and fellow musician Pure Cold on social media.

Scoop collapsed on stage during a performance in Connecticut, prompting immediate medical attention. Despite receiving CPR on stage, efforts to save the rapper’s life were unsuccessful.

Pure Cold Pays Tribute to Fatman Scoop

Pure Cold and other friends and colleagues have shared heartfelt tributes to Scoop, praising his talent, mentorship, and impact on the music industry.

Pure Cold said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, known professionally as Fatman Scoop. You taught me how to be the man I am today. I love you Scoop, thank you so much for everything you gave to me.”

He also wrote on Instagram: “I am honestly lost for words… You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truly made me the man I am today.”

Fatman Scoop: A Mainstay of the early 2000s

Scoop’s iconic voice and infectious energy captivated audiences worldwide, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. His smash hit “Be Faithful” was an iconic song in the early 2000s, making its way into homes, nightclubs, and gyms across the world.

Scoop is also famous for his feature on Mariah Carey’s Grammy-nominated song It’s Like That, and for other collaborations with Nick Cannon, Skrillex and Timberland.