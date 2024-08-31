By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 31 Aug 2024 • 16:27 • 1 minute read

The racing simulation systems have been installed and tested Credit: SimRacing Almeria /fb

Almeria is embracing the growing trend of simracing with the launch of its first driving simulation centre.

Simulation racing, or simracing, is the use of advanced software that recreates the experience of race car driving, typically used to train professional drivers but also used recreationally.

“It’s not about playing racing cars, it’s about simulating sports driving.” states the establishment.

Opening in early September in the capital, on Calle Leandro Fernandez de Moratin, this new centre will feature eight advanced cockpits equipped with three panoramic screens and sophisticated steering wheel and pedal systems, offering an incredibly realistic driving experience.

The facility will cater to both beginners and experienced simracers, providing personalised sessions, adapted to the level of each user, to help newcomers get started and enable experts to refine their skills.

Simracing can be difficult, which the brothers state, “That’s why we adapt and advise each session to the profile of each pilot,” adding that “Not only will you be able to squeeze out your skills, but you will also be able to acquire them, follow our advice.”

The organisers also hope to host competitions, prize events, and private leagues to create a competitive and professional atmosphere.

The centre, founded by three Almeria brothers passionate about simracing, aims to build a community of enthusiasts in the region.

For more details, the three brothers encourage anyone interested to visit the official site, simracingalmeria.es, or follow @simracingalmeria on social media.

