By Harry Sinclair • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 14:57 • 2 minutes read

Some of the group met together during the summer recess Credit: All Aloud Community Choir

All Aloud Community Choir will be resuming after their summer break.

On Wednesday, September 11, at 3 pm, the group will be reuniting at the Kubatin Bar in Arboleas.

The group have had a busy start to the year with a series of events that have raised over €5,000 for the Children’s Ward at La Inmaculada Hospital in Huercal Overa.

The Spring season ended with a successful charity concert at the end of June.

The choir group then dispersed for their various Summer activities, with visitors arriving and departing and “both greeted with equal amounts of joy,” according to the organisers.

As the group states, “Swallows have flown both ways” and the group has had various, highly successful, social events to fill the gap left by the absence of singing.

Now, the All Aloud Community Choir will resume their normal activities on September 11 and will be focused on enjoying the latter part of the year, before embarking on the Christmas Concert in late December, on a date yet to be confirmed.

If you are interested in coming along on September 11, the group expressed “You will be made most welcome!”

All Aloud Community Choir

All Aloud is a group of people who enjoy getting together to sing and enjoy each other’s company.

There are no auditions and you do not have to be able to read music to partake. The group emphasises that “If you sing in the shower or sing along to the radio in the car then you are qualified to be an All Aloud member.”

All Aloud sing a wide variety of music genres from pop, to musicals, gospel, opera and anything in between; “if someone likes it, we try to sing it,” the organisers state.

The group also has regular social activities with Christmas lunches, Summer parties and other get-togethers in between. The emphasis is on enjoyment and social interaction.

If you are interested, All Aloud meet at The Kubatin Bar, behind Hostal Meson in Arboleas at 3pm on Wednesdays. Most of the group arrive a little earlier for a drink and a chat. The group invites anyone and everyone, “Come along and listen , you will be made most welcome and you may want to join in!”

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.