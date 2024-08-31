By Anna Ellis •
The chain of chocolate shops owned by Valor continues its impressive expansion with the recent opening of its 37th shop in the town of San Vicente del Raspeig.
Situated on Calle Mayor, just 50 metres from Plaza España and the iconic San Vicente Ferrer parish church, the new Valor chocolate shop is set to serve the town’s nearly 60,000 residents.
Additionally, it will cater to the large university community from the nearby Alicante campus.
The shop comfortably accommodates up to 50 guests between its interior and spacious terrace.
Alongside the traditional Valor hot chocolate and its signature churros, made fresh on-site, the new San Vicente del Raspeig location also features a diverse menu of hot and cold chocolate-based treats and a full selection of breakfast, brunch, and snack options.
Additionally, the shop offers a takeaway service, particularly popular for its best-seller: Valor hot chocolate with churros.
With this latest franchise opening, Chocolates Valor now boasts 37 stores, further solidifying its position as the leading franchised chocolate shop network in Spain.
