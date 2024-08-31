By Harry Sinclair • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 17:47 • 2 minutes read

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air came to Almeria to mix genres Credit: @WillSmith /insta

A Hollywood star met with Almeria legends recently in a collaboration of artistic talent.

Will Smith surprised fans recently when he shared on his socials the musical minds he has recently met with.

Will Smith singing with India Martinez in a video posted on his socials

The Hollywood actor, who first gained fame in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” has teamed up with Spanish singer India Martinez.

Jenifer Yesica Martinez Fernandez, known professionally as India Martinez, is a Spanish flamenco and pop singer. Although she was born in Cordoba, in 1985, she moved to Roquetas de Mar, Almeria, in 1996 where her love for singing began, and where she developed and honed her musical talent.

Smith, known for his star roles in Bad Boys and I Am Legend, recently featured Martinez in a video on Instagram where she sings and plays the Cajon, a box-shaped percussion instrument.

In the video, Smith raps alongside Martinez, blending their distinct styles, mixing Philadelphia with Almeria; Jaden, Will Smith’s son, and DJ Black Coffee also appear in the video.

“You want to be the first rapper, I want the first flame, as Camarón says: fire in the blood, it runs through us both.” These were the lyrics rapped by Will Smith, as he continued his part: “I want the first love, you know, the first time, I want the first moment, feel like the Earth stands.”

The Fresh Prince expressed his excitement and closed the video, saying, “I love this process.”

In his post with Martinez, Smith hinted that their collaboration might be titled “Nothing like the first time.”

Will Smith invites David Bisbal on his show “The Car Test”

This collaboration follows another recent interaction between Smith and Almeria-born singer David Bisbal, who was invited to Smith’s show, “The Car Test.”

On the show, Will gave Bisbal an exclusive glimpse at one of the songs on his upcoming album, entitled ‘Work of Art’, featuring his son, Jaden Smith.

“I love the beat,” David said to Will before the rapper started singing the chorus of the song. The Spanish singer then showed off his vocal skills by freestyling in the middle of the track, leading Smith to say, “I need that! I need that!”

Smith was so impressed that he suggested a remix, saying, “You’re clearly going to do the remix. You can consider this the call.”

The Almeria-born artist expressed his gratitude and went on to say that it was already “a dream” to be spending time with the actor.

