By Eleanor EWN • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 21:08 • 1 minute read

Could Ozempic and other weight-loss injections be ta weapon against ageing? Credit: Shutterstock.

A weight-loss injection could offer a range of benefits including slowing ageing.

A new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology has revealed that semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic, can significantly reduce the risk of death in overweight individuals with cardiovascular disease.

Researchers found that participants taking semaglutide had lower mortality rates from all causes, as well as cardiovascular disease and COVID-19. Additionally, the drug improved heart failure symptoms.

The study, involving over 17,000 participants aged 45 or older, tracked participants for over three years. Those taking semaglutide experienced a lower risk of death compared to those taking a placebo.

Wegovy, which contains semaglutide, is available through the NHS for weight management under specific criteria. While Ozempic is primarily prescribed for type 2 diabetes, it also contains semaglutide and has gained popularity as a weight loss aid.

What Did the Study Reveal?

Participants were aged 45 or older, overweight, had established cardiovascular disease but not diabetes and were tracked for more than three years.

A total of 833 participants died during the study, with 58% of the deaths related to cardiovascular causes and 42% from others.

Infection was the most common cause of death beyond cardiovascular, but it occurred at a lower rate in the group taking semaglutide than in those taking a placebo.

How Does Semaglutide Work?

Semaglutide works by mimicking a hormone that regulates hunger and slows digestion, helping individuals manage their weight and improve overall health. Howeverm the findings of this study highlight the potential far-reaching benefits of semaglutide beyond its initial intended use.

Semaglutide: The Fountain of Youth?

The research, published in the American College of Cardiology, claims semaglutide could have “far-reaching benefits beyond what we initially imagined”.

Professor Harlan M Krumholz from the Yale School of Medicine said: “I would say if you’re improving someone’s cardiometabolic health substantially, then you are putting them in a position to live longer and better.”

“It’s not just avoiding heart attacks. These are health promoters. It wouldn’t surprise me that improving people’s health this way actually slows down the ageing process.”