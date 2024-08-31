By Donna Williams • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 9:52 • 2 minutes read

Tirzah Elese, Founder of U Connect Credit: Tirzah Elese

A true child of the world, Tirzah’s life experiences enable her to bring a unique perspective to learning, connections and professional growth.

Born to American parents, her father’s military service led to Tirzah being born in the Philippines and spending the first six years of her life there. She then moved around various parts of Asia until, at age 16, she and her family moved to Switzerland. This was her first time out of Asia, which was quite the culture shock. She shared, “Imagine me, a very tall, blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl, landing in Europe for the first time. I’d never seen so many people that looked like me!”

While spending an extended period in the UK, she met the man who would become her husband. They set up home in Africa, and Tirzah’s entrepreneurial spirit emerged here. Together, they set up an NGO, ‘Helping Hands,’ to support the socially and economically disadvantaged.

Tirzah Elese spent 20 years in the UK

Moving to the UK with her husband and three children, Tirzah remained there for almost 20 years, transitioning into teaching before working in the Government’s Department of Education.

She worked on a specific project called ‘Every Child a Talker’. She explained, “I was headhunted for this project due to some of the initiatives I had developed around conscious learning, helping very young children become more aware of what they were trying to learn.”

In 2019, Tirzah moved to Denia, which she instantly fell in love with. “Denia is such a slice of heaven on the globe. After all the 15 countries I have lived in, I can truly say this city is a true gem on this earth,” she said. One of the aspects she cherishes most about living in Spain is how warmly people engage with newcomers, which has led to her forging lifelong friendships and integrating into the community.

U Connect: Set up by Tirzah Elese for entrepreneurial professionals

With her extensive background in education and entrepreneurial drive, it is no surprise that Tirzah set up her own business, U Connect, where higher education meets the new world of work and the entrepreneurial professional. Since its inception, she has expanded her business model to include SHE Exclusive Membership. A member-based community, it unites businesswomen and those committed to excellence in learning, knowledge, health, well-being and community.

Through soul-searching, she has realised that she now wants to focus on ‘how she wants to live’ rather than ‘what she wants to do’. This change has led to a significant shift in the direction of U Connect, and she is now moving towards a hybrid model that will enable her to grow beyond Valencia.

When not focused on work, Tirzah likes to spend time with her friends, hosting and cooking before sharing stories and learning from one another. She also enjoys salsa dancing and spending time at the beach, especially if it includes friends, music and a lovely cava picnic!

Visit Tirzah’s website to learn more about U Connect and SHE Exclusive Membership.