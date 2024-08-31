Toy Story Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 31 Aug 2024 • 12:57 • 1 minute read

Atelana Puppet Theatre. Credit: atelana.com

A spoon, a pair of old pliers and a hand drill – these household objects take on new meanings such as a goblin, a little soldier, a rat, a dancer, a moon, with the Atelana Puppet Theatre.

A magical performance for the kids in Estepona on Friday, September 6 at 8pm in the Plaza García Caparrós as part of the Titeres Estepona festival of puppetry, an hour is being dedicated to the little ones as an applause for getting back to school.

Puppets getting children reading and using their imaginations

The impetus behind the performances by the Atelana Puppet Theatre is to get children reading and using their imaginations with this fun and surprising puppet performance which employs puppets and everyday household objects.

‘Cuento del Jugette’ tells the story of Elías Serna, a lover of old bookstores, who finds a book that, when opened, has a heart inside, a toy heart. Among measuring cups, ladles and other utensils, Elías’s imagination awakens. He tells the unforgettable story of love and adventure of a peculiar little tin soldier and a brave dancer who defends herself from the possessive and jealous elf.

The Atelana Teatro has been around since the 80s collaborating with a variety of respected experimental theatre companies using new and innovative ways to clearly tell short stories and engage kids in a way they have never seen before. The show is free and open air at 8pm on Friday, September 6 at Plaza García Caparrós.