By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 10:10 • 1 minute read

Discover Death, Celebrate Life Image: Cassie Childers

THIS November, the peaceful village of Competa will host a unique retreat aimed at transforming how we view mortality. The Mystery School of Living and Dying, led by acclaimed American end-of-life doula Michelle Vesser and psychotherapist Casya Childers, promises a four-day journey into the heart of death and dying.

A Sanctuary in Competa: The Retreat Setting and Experience

Set in a pretty mountain villa surrounded by pine forests, the retreat offers a refreshing take on a topic often avoided in modern society. Participants will explore death not as a morbid subject, but as a profound element of life’s cycle. With a blend of philosophical, therapeutic, and practical sessions, the retreat will cover crucial aspects like advance directives, palliative care, and supporting the dying.

Casya Childers emphasises, ‘Death is the only certainty in life. Embracing this certainty can lead to personal empowerment, allowing us to live with greater purpose and joy.’

How to Register and Join This Transformative Experience

Attendees will leave with not only a richer understanding of death but also new skills and connections that will enhance their lives and the lives of those they care for. For more details and to register, visit mysteryschool.carrd.co.

For more Axarquia news and events click here