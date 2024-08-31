What is water violence and what is driving it?

By Letara Draghia • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 14:22 • 2 minutes read

Police spraying water during a protest. Credit: Pixabay.

Recent research has spotlighted a disturbing rise in violence linked to water resources, revealing a sharp increase in 2023.

This trend is part of a decade-long escalation of water-related conflicts, raising questions about the causes and potential solutions.

A study conducted by the Pacific Institute, a leading global water research organisation, reported a staggering 150 per cent increase in water-related violent incidents in 2023 compared to the previous year. The Institute recorded 347 such events in 2023, up from 231 in 2022, underlining the growing threat of water as a trigger, weapon, and casualty in conflicts worldwide.

Why is water becoming a weapon?

Water-related violence is not a new phenomenon, but the scale and frequency of these conflicts have intensified dramatically.

Dr. Peter Gleick, Senior Fellow and Co-Founder of the Pacific Institute, attributes this surge to several factors: “The significant upswing in violence over water resources reflects continuing disputes over control and access to scarce water resources, the importance of water for modern society, growing pressures on water due to population growth and extreme climate change, and ongoing attacks on water systems where war and violence are widespread, especially in the Middle East and Ukraine,” he said.

Where is water violence most prevalent?

While regions like the Middle East, southern Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa have historically been hotspots for water-related conflicts, the new data reveals that no part of the world is immune. Even Europe, generally one of the least affected regions, has seen its share of incidents. For example, in early 2023, the city of Odessa in Ukraine faced a severe water crisis after Russian attacks targeted urban energy and water infrastructure.

Western Europe has also experienced turbulence linked to water issues. In March 2023, violent clashes erupted in Sainte-Soline, France, where protesters opposed the construction of large water basins intended for agricultural irrigation. The confrontation resulted in injuries to hundreds of protesters and police officers.

Climate change and population growth

The rise in water-related conflicts is closely tied to the growing pressures on water resources exacerbated by climate change and population growth. Extreme weather events such as droughts and floods are straining already scarce water supplies, particularly in regions with fragile political landscapes.

Morgan Shimabuku, a senior researcher at the Pacific Institute, said: “The large increase in these events signals that too little is being done to ensure equitable access to safe and sufficient water and highlights the devastation that war and violence wreak on civilian populations and essential water infrastructure.”

Reducing water-related violence

The Pacific Institute’s research emphasises that preventing water-related violence requires a complex approach. Key strategies include:

– Strengthening water policies: Governments need to adopt more resilient and effective water policies that ensure equitable access to clean water and sanitation for all.

– International cooperation: Strengthening and enforcing international agreements over shared water resources can reduce the risk of conflicts between nations.

– Addressing climate change: Implementing policies to mitigate the impact of climate change on water resources is crucial, particularly in vulnerable regions.

– Protecting infrastructure: Enforcing international laws that protect water infrastructure during conflicts can help safeguard essential resources.

– Leveraging technology: Utilising advanced technology to monitor and manage water resources more efficiently can help prevent conflicts by ensuring that water is distributed fairly and sustainably.

As water-related violence continues to rise, it’s clear that more needs to be done to address the underlying causes. “Solutions are available, but to date they have been insufficiently applied,” said Dr. Gleick. The urgency of the situation demands immediate action to protect water resources and prevent further conflict.

For citizens and expatriates living within the EU, advocating for sustainable water management policies could help contribute to a more peaceful and secure future.