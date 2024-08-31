By Anna Akopyan • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 19:44 • 1 minute read

Zakia Khudadadi at La Courneuve 2024 Credit: Zakia Khudadadi, Facebook

The first member of the Paralympic Refugee Team, Zakia Khudadadi won a Paralympic bronze medal in the K44 -47kg Para-takewondo category in Paris, which she said she hopes will send “a message for all the refugees in the world to follow hope, follow freedom and follow peace.”

Zakia Khudadadi; Paralympic champion from Afghanistan

The 25-year-old athlete moved from Afghanistan to Paris and has since made a name for herself after winning gold in her division at the European Championships in 2023. In 2021, she represented Afghanistan in Tokyo, after being evacuated before the Games when the Taliban pierced into the Afghan capital, Kabul to seize political power.

Khudadadi confessed about her past; “In Afghanistan, it was not very professional and there were many problems. Here in France, everything is perfect, especially my coach, who is the best coach in the world for me.”

She expressed her gratitude for being able to fulfil her potential in Europe, commenting about her latest victory; “I´m so happy and I´m so proud of this medal because after three years I have worked hard every morning, every afternoon. “

Zakia Khudadadi; Paralympic achievements and women´s power

Since the Taliban government took over Afghanistan, it has placed heavy restrictions on the rights of women; female protesters against the Taliban stated to the BBC and other global media sources that they have been abused, beaten, jailed, and threatened with death by stoning.

Khudadadi shared her concerns about her native country; “Today, in my country, life is not easy for all the women and girls in Afghanistan because the Taliban is in Afghanistan,” She revealed to the Press; “Everything is finished for all the women. Maybe for this medal, all the women continue life and continue the fight with the Taliban. Maybe (one day) we are together with peace in my country.”

Representing the women refugees, Khudadadi said about her Paralympic triumph; “This is a woman´s dream and now it´s true, the dream is here.”

She announced that she will also compete at the Los Angeles Paralympics in 2028 “for a gold medal” and wishes to partake in the Para-athletics.