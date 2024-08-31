Zengo – Award-winning Pan-Asian cuisine by Chef Richard Sandoval

By EWN • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 14:33 • 2 minutes read

Photocredit Zengo/Hard Rock

World renowned chef Richard Sandovel finally opened his innovative restaurant Zengo to the public last Thursday 21st August, offering a flamboyant menu, fusing flavours from Latin America and Asia, creating a one of a kind dining experience. With locations already in Doha and Dubai, this new culinary concept is a must try for your summer bucket-list, as Sandoval takes guests on a gastronomic journey across the world, blending both Asian and Latin tradition and culture, creating an unforgettable menu.

With over 60 restaurants worldwide, award-winning chef Sandoval has become esteemed for his culinary masterpieces and revolutionary concepts and is now bringing his expertise to the Costa Del Sol, ready to open his first restaurant in Spain, right on our doorstep. As a top pioneer for promoting Latin cuisine worldwide, as well as having written cookbooks and starring in various cooking programmes, Sandoval’s profound culinary knowledge and experience has evidently been implemented into Marbella’s newest hotspot restaurant, located within the luxury Hard Rock Hotel Marbella.

Using locally-sourced, high-quality ingredients, Zengo offers a range of Nikkei-inspired sushi and sashimi in addition to curries, grilled entrees and wok dishes, all of which have been curated with Latin influences in mind. Popular highlights off the menu include the ‘AngryZengo’ incorporating spicy tuna, avocado, lemon and yuzukosho mayonnaise and the ‘Gambas Yuzu Maki’ blending prawn tempura, quinoa, spring onion and chipotle yuzu, all of which are hand-crafted dishes, bringing an abundance of flavour to one’s unforgettable evening.

Alongside Zengo’s extensive menu, which blends a vast array of flavours and spices, the restaurant additionally offers a carefully curated range of sophisticated cocktails, ideal to enjoy at the personal bar or open-air terrace amongst the cool breeze. Combining distinctive oriental flavours such as hibiscus and jasmine, their signature cocktails are perfect to pair with one of their state of the art dishes.

Zengo, translating to ‘give and receive’ from Japanese, has been intricately designed, offering poiseful indoor and outdoor seating, exquisite for a romantic night out or dinner with friends. Situated amongst a myriad of tropical wildlife, the outdoor patio awaits for you to enjoy a lush meal under the stars.

Describing Zengo’s cuisine as ‘international, eclectic and sophisticated’, Sandoval feels as though it is a ‘dream come true’ to have a location in Marbella, as he appeals to both the Spanish and international clientele present along the Costa del Sol. With locations by the Richard Sandoval Hospitality Group across four continents, Sandoval is becoming a prominent sensation in the gastronomical world.

Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, C. las Malvas 50, Nueva Andalucia 29660, Marbella

951 870 115

info@zengomarbella.com

zengomarbella.com

