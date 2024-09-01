By Eleanor EWN • Published: 01 Sep 2024 • 9:47 • 2 minutes read

The number of people who go on holiday varies widely across the EU, highlighting significantly different financial capabilities or priorities.

Despite the allure of summer holidays, the ability to take time off varies significantly across the European Union. Financial constraints – and perhaps other factors too – prevent a considerable portion of the population from enjoying vacations.

According to Eurostat estimates, nearly 29% of EU citizens aged 16 and over were unable to afford a week-long trip in 2023. This highlights the disparity in vacation access across the region.

While 62% of the EU population took at least one non-work trip in 2022, it’s important to note that this only includes trips with an overnight stay. This means that 38% of EU citizens did not take any personal holidays during the year.

While Eurostat doesn’t explicitly state whether financial reasons were the primary barrier to travel, it’s clear that affordability plays a significant role in determining vacation accessibility within the European Union.

In Which Countries Are People Unable to Go on a One-Week Holiday?

The following graph reveals the disparities between EU countries in their ability to go away on a one-week holiday. Several countries are above the EU average of 29%, with a huge 60% of Romanians unable to go away on a seven-day break each year.

33% of Spanish People Don’t Go Away on Holiday

Spain lies above the EU average, with 33% of the population staying at home. This may reflect economic difficulty, but the study doesn’t go into other reasons why people don’t go away for a week per year.

Economic Inequalities within the EU

The differences in the proportion of people going on holiday generally correlates with the strength of a country’s economy. Professor Lynn Minnaert, Dean of the School of Hospitality at the Metropolitan State University of Denver said: “Countries at the bottom of the list have higher GDPs than those at the top of the list.

Meanwhile, Professor C. Michael Hall, representing the Department of Management, Marketing, and Tourism at Canterbury University, said: “The level of disposable income is clearly important as this allows people to spend money on holidays.

“Disparities with holiday taking and expenditure reflect some of the broader economic disparities within the EU.”

Which Countries Spend the Most on Holidays?

Different countries’ spending power also varies significantly across Europe. Eurostat figures reveal that Luxembourg had the highest tourist spending per night, spending €175. It was followed by Austria at €154.

Average Amount Spent per Night on Holiday by Country

What Do You Think?

