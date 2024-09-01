4 days walking in Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Sep 2024 • 18:26 • 1 minute read

4 day walking event Marbella Credit: Marbella 4days Walking Facebook.

Tickets are selling out fast for one of the biggest single walking events ever in Spain. A maximum of 3,000 participants are invited to join a hike on October 2024 around the Marbella area.

October tends to be the perfect time in the Costa del Sol for hiking as the temperature drops, but not too much. Part of the concept of this organised mass march is to uncover little-known sides of Marbella. 3,000 walkers will start out from the Plaza del Mar on the Marbella promenade on one of 3 different routes, categorised by length and difficulty, each of which leads walking groups through Marbella city, its natural areas and along the coastline.

The last day of the course takes walkers along the Via Gladiolo (meaning ‘victory road’) back to the Plaza del Mar, where cheering crowds are expected to welcome those who complete the courses. It is possible to participate in all 4 days of the walking adventure, or simply sign up for just one.

Healthy and sociable walking event

Walking is good for your health and this event is a great way to meet new people. Every year at the beginning of October, Marbella 4days Walking organises this, Spain’s largest four-day walking event. You can choose the distance you want to participate: 10, 20 or 30 kilometres per day and even the number of days you’d like to walk from one day up to four days.

There are just 700 of the maximum 3,000 entry tickets left to buy, and those are selling like hot cakes. Participants can sign up on the Marbella 4days Walking website. The entry fee is €25 for one day, or €85 for all 4 days on October 3 to 6 of October.