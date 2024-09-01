By Anna Akopyan • Published: 01 Sep 2024 • 10:21 • 1 minute read

Barcelona´s triumph over Real Valladolid Credit: FC Barcelona, Facebook

Barcelona triumphed with a stunning 7-0 victory against Real Valladolid on August 31, at the Estadi Olimpic, making a frighteningly strong start to the new La Liga season.

Barcelona made a stunningly strong start to the La Liga season, establishing instant dominance with the first goal scored in the 20th minute by the Brazilian Raphinha, who was claimed as Barcelona´s top performer against Real Valladolid.

Just four minutes after the first goal, Polish striker Robert Lewandowski added a second score with the help of Lamine Yamal, which was almost immediately followed by Dani Olmo´s third goal for Barcelona. The club had already secured three goals in the first half of the game and showed no sign of stopping.

Exactly an hour after Olmo´s goal, Raphinha scored another goal with a tap-in, almost immediately followed by his hat-trick, assisted by Yamal. Making a debut for Barcelona, Olmo proved his impressive techniques as he added a sixth goal in a relentless pursuit to prove Barcelona´s dominance in the League.

Olmo´s score was followed by Raphinha´s ultimate win with the defender, Pau Cubarsi´s assistance of a well-weighted ball, breaking the deadlock between the teams and leading to Barcelona´s unflinching triumph against Real Valladolid.

Despite Olmo and Raphinha receiving plenty of skepticism before the match, the two players proved their critics wrong with a headstrong start to the 2024/2025 season.

Frighteningly good, Raphinha scored the first hattrick of his career in all competitions across Europe´s top five leagues, scoring 2+ goals for the second time for Barcelona, after his success in April 2024 against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Under the leadership of new coach Hansi Flick, Barcelona became the only club to win all four matches at the start of the season and rose seven points ahead of champions Real Madrid, signaling their readiness to compete for the League Title.