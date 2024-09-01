By Anna Ellis •
If you are a restaurant owner, imagine the boost your business could get if someone influential recommends you!
That’s exactly what happened to El Merengue in Alicante as the President of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazón, visited and praised the restaurant on social media.
When the president stopped by for a Grillo sandwich and their well-known Russian salad, he shared his experience on Instagram, saying, “You must stop by El Merengue once in your life.”
His post received over eleven thousand likes, significantly increasing the restaurant’s popularity.
Located on Avenida Alfonso el Sabio, near Plaza de Luceros, El Merengue has been a lively spot since it opened in 1969.
One of their most famous items is the “Grillo” sandwich, which has a long history.
Alberto Ferrer, reflecting on its creation in the 1970s, explains that the sandwich was invented when there were fewer bars around and many students from the nearby Jorge Juan Institute needed affordable meals.
The original owner, Mr. Paco, introduced “cheap toast with tomato and mayonnaise,” which quickly became popular.
The sandwich was named “Grillo.”
Today, the Grillo sandwich is still a customer favourite, priced at just €3.
Its popularity isn’t just due to its low cost, the quality of the ingredients, including rich Raff tomatoes and homemade mayonnaise, keeps people coming back.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
