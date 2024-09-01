Finance Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • Updated: 01 Sep 2024 • 19:08 • 2 minutes read

BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS: Redrow takeover creates the UK's biggest housebuilder Credit: Pixabay/Sandid

Build it up Barratt Developments is now on course for a £2.5 billion (€2.9 billion) takeover of Redrow, six months after announcing a deal that would give Redrow shareholders control over one-third of the business. The transaction will create the UK’s biggest housebuilder, capable of putting up a potential 23,000 homes each year and creating revenues of £7 billion (€8.2 billion).

Family affair Corporacion Ceslar the third most-important Corte Ingles shareholder and the company that handles the 9 per cent holding belonging to relatives of the department store’s founder Ramon Areces, posted a net profit of €24 million last year. This was mainly due to €12.9 million received in dividends, a 68 per cent increase on 2022.

Knuckles rapped The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) imposed a £15 million (€17.6 million) fine on PwC, one the Big Four accounting firms. According to the FCA, PwC missed “a number of red flags” when carrying out an audit on London Capital & Finance (LCF) and failed to make an immediate report of suspected fraud.

Lots of pizza Casa Tarradellas posted a record €1.37 billion turnover for 2023, 18 per cent up on 2022 and its best annual growth in more than 20 years as well as its first double figures since 2010. The Catalan company, best known for pizzas, ended 2023 with 2,948 employees, 10 per cent up on the previous year.

Shops closed Ted Baker, trading as No Ordinary Designer Label, fell into administration in March 2024, when it shut 15 shops. The fashion firm which delisted after US group Authentic brought it for £210 million (€246.5 million) in 2022, has now closed its remaining 31 stores, entailing the loss of 513 jobs.

Grain gain Spain’s cereal harvest will top 22.5 million tons this year according to estimates prepared by the Cooperativas Agroalimentarias, which represents more than 3,600 cooperatives throughout the country. This was well above the 17-million-ton average of recent years but far below 2020’s record 27 million tons.

Fast food McDonald’s is to spend £1 billion (€1.17 billion) on more than 200 new restaurants in the UK and Ireland over the next four years, focusing on high street locations. The expansion plans will also create approximately 24,000 new jobs.

Hat trick The hat which actor Harrison Ford wore in Temple of Doom, the second instalment of the Indiana Jones films, fetched $630,000 (€564,42) at auction in Los Angeles. The brown felt fedora-style hat that was made specially for the film later belonged to Ford’s stunt-double Dean Ferrandini who died in 2023.