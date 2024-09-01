Marbella ceramics workshop

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Sep 2024 • 13:18 • 1 minute read

Ceramics workshop Marbella. Credit: Get your guide

Ceramics workshop with professional guidance and all the materials with stunning views overlooking Marbella and the Mediterranean sea.

Marbella’s enchanting coastal vibe provides the perfect backdrop for a ceramic art workshop that combines creativity, culture, and stunning scenery. Guests have the opportunity to learn key pottery skills such as pinch, slab, and coil while creating one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by the colourful history of Marbella. Guests can also enjoy local aperitifs and snacks on a luxurious terrace with a view of the Mediterranean, showcasing their artistic talents by creating stunning ceramics and leaving with unforgettable memories of the picturesque coastal oasis. The potential for creative expression is limitless, just like the horizon.

Your ceramic creations professionally fired and sent to you

The finished pieces are professionally glazed and fired, with options for pickup or delivery available within 10 days. Groups sessions are limited to 10 at a time so that the teacher can help everyone out with their techniques and doubts as they craft unique pieces including mugs, bowls, and candle holders using earthenware clay. The workshop also incorporates opportunities to personalise creations by painting them with engobe inspired by Marbella’s vibrant culture.

What sets the Marbella ceramic art workshop apart is its commitment to providing participants with all the necessary materials and expert guidance throughout the experience. The workshop provides: All pottery materials and tools needed for the experience; Expert guidance and instruction to help participants at every step; Genuine, high-quality pottery materials for an authentic creative process.

Reservations can be made on a book now, pay on the day basis on getyourguide.com. Bookings are limited to a minimum of 4 people and run from Monday to Friday mornings. Cost per person for the session in English is €65, and the location is Calle Velazquez, 8, apartment 4, 29604 Marbella.