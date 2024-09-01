News snippets from the European press

By Linda Hall • Published: 01 Sep 2024 • 13:29 • 4 minutes read

Caption: NOT FORGOTTEN: Firefighters raise the French flag at the Eiffel Tower Photo credit: Anne Hidalgo

France: 80 years on On August 25, Paris commemorated the 80th anniversary of the city’s liberation after 1,500 days of occupation. During the celebrations firefighters raised the French flag at the Eiffel Tower, honouring the bravery of Captain Lucien Sarniguet and his men who hoisted the tricolore there after removing the nazi flag.

Denmark: Storm damage Compensation for flood damage caused by storms and extreme weather conditions towards the end of 2023 has already cost 509 million krone (€68.24 million), Denmark’s Natural Hazards Department revealed. This could eventually exceed one billion once all claims were processed, the Department told the Ritzau news agency.

A pretty penny The world’s most valuable coin collection will soon be auctioned, 101 years after the 1923 death of its owner, wealthy businessman Lars Emil Bruun. He left the 20,000 items to the State as an emergency replacement for the national collection, stipulating that they could be sold a century later for the benefit of his heirs.

Norway: Charge sheet The owners of electric vehicles were initially allowed to use public transport lanes when the government wanted to promote their early use. Parliament will debate the future of the system in October, after several cities have since revoked this measure, resulting in traffic congestion and uncertainty amongst drivers.

More trouble Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a brief previous relationship, has already been charged with assaulting a female partner and wrecking her home on August 6. The 27-year-old now faces the additional charges of threatening her over the phone on August 7 and also stealing a scooter.

Italy: Tunnel closed The Mont Blanc tunnel between Italy and France closed to all traffic on September 2 and will not reopen until December 16 as major renovations are carried out on two 300-metre sections of vaulting. Once completed, similar work is due to begin in 2025 on another 600 metres of the 59-year-old tunnel.

True grit Giuseppina Bardelli, 89, survived for four days in a Varese forest, having become disorientated after falling and breaking several ribs while collecting mushrooms. Now hospitalised but in good health, she told rescuers that she drank water from puddles and covered herself with leaves to keep warm at night.

Belgium: Here to stay Tiger mosquitoes have been identified on 13 occasions in nine Belgian locations since the beginning of 2024, the Sciensano Research Institute reported. Investigators found that more of these mosquitoes from southeast Asia were overwintering in more places, while eggs have survived in Wilrijk and Lebbeke.

Droning on NATO placed a €60 million order for high-tech drones from Ostend-based company, Exail Robotics Belgium, which specialises in building drones designed to detect and destroy underwater mines. The Nato order will be used principally by the Belgian Navy, which focuses on ensuring safe passage for shipping.

Germany: Farewell, Jan Jan, the world’s oldest sloth, died aged 54 at the zoo in Krefeld, near Dusseldorf. Born in the wild in 1969 he spent some time in Hamburg’s Hagenbeck Zoo until 1986, living the rest of his life in Krefeld. During this time, Jan fathered 22 pups, the last of which was born in March this year despite his advanced years.

Home-grown Lithium producer Vulcan Energy Resources began the commissioning phase at its Frankfurt-Hocht works, with power now reaching the plant via the main switchboard for the first time. Once all phases have concluded, the factory will produce battery-grade lithium to ensure Europe’s “raw materials independence.”

Netherlands: Unseen danger A man of 67 died after he was attacked and trampled by a herd of cows while walking in a nature area near Spaubeek (Limburg) which has since been closed to walkers. A witness explained later that he had a dog on a leash which made a move towards the cows, after which they turned on the man and ran him down.

Computer says no Key computer problems impacted several government offices and public services on August 28, with the Coast Guard and border control services temporarily affected. The reasons for the failures were not immediately detectible and investigators admitted they were unsure whether they were related.

Finland: Cool reception A survey by professional bodies, TEK and IL, which represent Engineers and Architects, found that only 52 per cent of non-Finnish participants would recommend the country as a place to live and work. A further 81 per cent doubted that Finland would be a better place to live in five years’ time.

Mystery ship Divers are investigating a shipwreck found in shallow waters near Helsinki’s Suomenlinna fortress area, where six forts were installed on eight islands in the 18th century. The hull was loaded with large stones, suggesting that the ship, built from timber that came from the Baltic coast, was deliberately sunk.

Ireland: Data veto The South Dublin County Council turned down Google Ireland’s planning permission request for a new data centre at Grange Castle which would have created 800 construction jobs and employment for 50 once it was completed. The existing electricity supply would not be able to meet the data centre’s needs, the council said.

Beer facts Research by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) found that average levels of alcohol consumption in the country had fallen by 21 per cent over the past 20 years. Beer remained the most popular drink, accounting for 42.9 per cent of all alcohol consumption in 2023, compared with 43.5 per cent in 2022.

Portugal: No cover Following a 5.3 magnitude earthquake in Lisbon on August 26, the Portuguese Insurers Association (APS) revealed that only 19 per cent of homes were insured against seismic risk, while 47 per cent had no insurance at all. “The real risk of a certain occurrence at an uncertain time was at stake,” the APS warned.

Speak well The Santa Maria hospital’s local health unit (ULS) in Lisbon announced that it will take legal action against people who condemned the hospital or its professionals on social media. If it considered that its “honour, reputation and good name” were put into doubt, cases would be reported to the courts, the ULS said.

Sweden: Come and go The government could offer cash incentives to foreign residents with Swedish nationality who were prepared to leave the country. A voluntary exit scheme already pays 10,000 krona (€882.60) plus travel costs to refugees and an official enquiry recommended extending this to naturalised Swedish citizens.

Facing the music A Belarusian deported after the Swedish authorities rejected his asylum request was arrested as soon as he arrived in Belarus, state broadcaster Sveriges Radio announced on Wednesday. He had fled after taking part in the 2020 protests that followed the re-election of Alexander Lukashenko.