Oasis ticket fiasco leaves fans furious

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 01 Sep 2024 • 15:01 • 2 minutes read

Oasis at Benicasim, 11 years ago. Credit: Christian Bertrand - Shutterstock

Oasis fans are furious at Ticketmaster and concert promoters, accusing them of a ‘sickening’ and ‘scandalous’ handling of 2025’s reunion gigs ticket sales.

The band announced on Saturday, August 31 that all UK and Ireland dates had sold out in less than a day, while X users (Twitter) shared their horror stories of how the ticket seller almost doubled prices from the already extortionate £148 to £355 after fans dad been waiting hours at their computers to secure their place at the Oasis Live ’25 shows.

Ticket master plead ‘not guilty’ in Oasis ticket fiasco

In their defence, Ticketmaster stated that the ‘in-demand standing ticket’ price was down to ‘the event organiser [who] had priced these tickets according to their market value.’ One fan took to X to explain how he logged on to Ticketmaster at 7.30am and it was about 9.15am when he reached the front of the queue that he saw the shocking ticket prices.

Meanwhile, on ticket resale websites, prices varied between £537 and £14,104. On Saturday afternoon, Viagogo still had a handful of standing tickets for the London shows ranging from £773 to £1,512. Seated tickets for London ranged from £655 to £5,971. Standing tickets for the Cardiff concerts were on Viagogo ranging from £537 to £1,095, and seated tickets ranged from £596 to £5,906. For Manchester, more than 400 standard tickets for Heaton Park were up for sale, starting at £608 and going up to £11,806. The Irish government introduced a law banning ticket touting in 2021, so there was no obvious evidence of hiked prices from ticket touts online.

Manchester & Dublin Oasis shows most expensive

Original prices for a seat to watch the band at London’s Wembley Stadium began at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package. Cardiff’s Principality Stadium shows, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Ireland’s Croke Park were all first listed at similar prices, while Manchester’s Heaton Park tickets started from £148.50, with only standing available alongside a number of hospitality and luxury packages.

Oasis told fans on Saturday to only buy tickets from the official websites amid reselling websites listing inflated prices for the Manchester rockers’ gigs. They added that resale tickets were probably fakes.

Have you tried to buy a ticket?

On publishing the news of the Oasis reunion gigs, various Euro Weekly News readers commented on what they would rather be doing than spending a fortune to see the Gallagher brothers back on stage. How about you? What would you rather do than pay a fortune to see Oasis play one more time? Or have you already bought a ticket? Did you try? Let us know how much you paid.