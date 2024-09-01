Police fun run Marbella

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 01 Sep 2024 • 19:46
• 1 minute read
091 fun run in Mallorca
Credit: ruta091.com
The National Police are celebrating their 200th anniversary with a charity fun run on Friday, September 6 starting from Marbella marina.
The ’Ruta 091’ race begins at 7pm with the children’s race with 300 kids between 6 and 14 years running. Afterwards, at 8pm, the crack of the starting pistol will set off 700 grown-up runners on a 5k race. There will also be an exhibition of the different units of the National Police, such as dog guides and drones.
For those fit ones among you who want to take part in the race, the registration fee is €12 for adults and €10 for children. Register on the website ruta091.com, The collection of bibs and t-shirts will take place in the days leading up to the race, with relevant information being provided on registration.
After last year’s race, the funds raised went to the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), while this year they are panned to be sent to Cáritas and Aspandem, which focus on welcoming and supporting vulnerable and excluded people, and caring for people with mental disabilities.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
