Pop Art Sotogrande

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Sep 2024 • 19:11 • 1 minute read

Pop Art class. Credit: kakeart.com

Get the creativity flowing with a Pop Art workshop in Sotogrande on Saturday, September 7 with all the art materials you will need and conversation with like-minded artists.

Organised by Kake, a British-Polish abstract artist, she says her mission is to infuse joy, foster a deep love for art, and harness the healing power of creativity across generations. The event being held at Fresco Marina, Sotogrande, is focusing this time round on creating Pop Art. Kake is inviting everyone to join her and fellow art enthusiasts for a vibrant and energetic morning as they dive into the bold and colourful world of Pop Art. In this fun and sociable class, she guides those wanting to express their artistic side through the iconic techniques of Pop Art, a movement that revolutionised the Art World with its bold use of imagery, colour, and commercial aesthetics.

Pop Art inspired painting workshop

Inspired by the works of legendary artists like Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, and Keith Haring, Pop Art is all about embracing the everyday and turning it into something extraordinary. The group will explore the use of striking colours, sharp lines, and repetitive patterns to create artwork that captures the spirit of the era.

The price per artist is €30 on September 7 from 10am, and there is a cancellation policy with full refund if you cancel with more than 48 hours notice. Participants can either buy or bring their own drinks and nibbles. Bookings can me made via the kakeart.com website.