Pope Francis is gearing up for a monumental journey across Asia, spanning four countries and over 32,800 kilometres.

From September 2–13, the 88-year-old will visit Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Singapore, marking the longest and farthest trip of his papacy. This tour will exceed any of his previous 44 foreign trips, both in duration and distance, showcasing his unwavering commitment to the global mission of the Catholic Church.

Despite his age and health challenges (Pope Francis uses a wheelchair and has a history of respiratory issues), he is determined to make this trip, which was initially planned for 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Accompanied by a medical team, including a doctor and two nurses, he will also bring along his personal secretaries in addition to the usual Vatican delegation of cardinals, bishops and security personnel.

This ambitious trip mirrors the travels of St. John Paul II, who also visited these four destinations during his 25-year pontificate. However, during John Paul II’s visit to Timor-Leste in 1989, the region was still under Indonesian occupation. By retracing John Paul II’s steps, Pope Francis underlines the importance of Asia for the Catholic Church, particularly as it remains one of the few regions where the Church is experiencing growth in terms of baptised faithful and religious vocations.

A summary of Pope Francis’ planned visits

Indonesia

Pope Francis’ journey begins in Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, where he will visit the “Tunnel of Friendship” in Jakarta. This unique underground passage connects the Istiqlal Mosque to the city’s Catholic cathedral, symbolising interfaith harmony. Here, the Pope will meet with Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar, participate in an interfaith gathering, and sign a joint declaration. Given Indonesia’s constitutional commitment to religious freedom, which recognises six official religions, Francis is expected to highlight this tradition as a model for global religious tolerance.

Papua New Guinea

In Papua New Guinea, the Pope will journey to the remote town of Vanimo, fulfilling his mission to bring the Church’s message to the “peripheries”. This visit aligns with his longstanding emphasis on reaching out to the marginalised. The pope is likely to address environmental issues affecting the region, such as deep-sea mining and climate change, while acknowledging the cultural diversity of a nation where over 800 languages are spoken.

Timor-Leste

Pope Francis’ visit to Timor-Leste will be particularly poignant as he celebrates Mass at the same seaside location where John Paul II did in 1989, a moment that is widely seen as pivotal in the nation’s independence movement. Timor-Leste, which became an independent nation in 2002 after decades of struggle, still bears the scars of its past. The Pope’s visit will undoubtedly resonate deeply with a population that remains overwhelmingly Catholic.

However, the shadow of the clergy sexual abuse scandal may loom over this visit. The Vatican’s 2020 sanctioning of revered independence hero Bishop Carlos Felipe Ximenes Belo for sexual abuse is a sensitive issue that Pope Francis may address, although it is uncertain whether he will do so directly.

Singapore

The final stop on Pope Francis’ tour is Singapore, a thriving economic hub with significant ties to China. Here, the Pope may take the opportunity to send a message to Beijing as the Vatican seeks to strengthen its relationship with China’s estimated 12 million Catholics. The visit also comes at a critical time, just a month before the Vatican is set to renew its 2018 agreement with China on bishop nominations. Additionally, Francis’ visit to Singapore may touch on the region’s complex geopolitical issues, particularly in the South China Sea, where tensions between China and its neighbours have been escalating.

The Pope’s tour is a significant reminder of the global nature of the Church and its continued relevance in addressing contemporary issues across cultures and borders.