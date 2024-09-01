By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Sep 2024 • 20:04 • 2 minutes read

Social Scene: Costa Blanca South. Rock n Roll rewind. Image: James Guy & the FBI.

Rock n Roll rewind

Don’t miss an unforgettable evening at The Club in Quesada on Thursday, September 12, featuring James Guy and the FBI, a tribute to Cliff Richard and The Shadows.

The Shadows were the band that inspired thousands of teenagers in the 60s to pick up tennis rackets and wear thick black-framed spectacles.

As the UK’s leading instrumental group, their chart-topping hits spanned six decades, solidifying their place in rock history.

With iconic tracks like “Apache,” “Wonderful Land,” and “Foot Tapper,” The Shadows captured the essence of instrumental rock, and their legacy continues to resonate today.

Relive the magic of The Shadows with this tribute band that perfectly captures their distinctive sound and enduring appeal.

The show starts at 9:00 PM, but arrive early and enjoy a meal with the kitchen opening at 7:00 PM.

Tickets are just €10 per person for the show only.

Booking is essential.

For more information or to reserve your spot, visit The Club at C. Toledo, 24, 03170 Ciudad Quesada, Alicante, or call (+34) 966 71 70 28.

Vinyl vibes

Music fans will be delighted to hear that the Alicante Record Fair is making a long-awaited return.

Join the fun on Sunday, September 8, for the Alicante Record Fair at the AC Hotel Avenida de Elche, 3 in Alicante.

The event runs from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and entry is completely FREE!

Explore an extensive collection of vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, and merchandise, available in both new and second-hand options.

Whether you’re a dedicated collector or just looking for something unique, this fair has something for everyone.

Medium moments

Experience an evening with UK-based psychic medium Tania Power who is heading to Orihuela!

Hailing from Liverpool, Tania is a gifted Clairvoyant Medium and Psychic, as well as an Angelic Reiki Master Healer.

Join the experience on Sunday, September 15, for an evening filled with spiritual insight and connection.

Doors open at 6:30 PM, with the event starting at 7:00 PM.

Tickets are €15.00, and pre-booking is essential.

For more information, visit the website at madhouseonline.eu, send a WhatsApp to (+34) 711 08 35 29, or stop by The Madhouse at Tiro de Pichon, Calle República Dominicana, Orihuela.

Cinderella’s Closet

Attention all fashion enthusiasts!

Are you passionate about fashion and looking for an afternoon full of style and fun?

Cinderella’s Closet is excited to invite you to its upcoming ladies’ event in Orihuela!

Join the fun on September 13 at 4:00 PM for a fabulous pop-up shop and fashion show at The Gossip Bar in the Rioja Commercial Centre, Los Dolses, Orihuela.

Enjoy an afternoon filled with fashion, music, and fun, complete with free entry and complimentary food.

For more details, visit the Facebook page Facebook/cinderellasclosetspain or give Cinderella’s Closet a call at (+34) 621 292 401.

Don’t miss out on the fun and grab yourself a bargain!