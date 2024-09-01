Soundhealing with donkeys

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Sep 2024 • 15:48 • 1 minute read

Sound healing by Leonie. Credit: Leonie Schuurman, Facebook

Donkey Dreamland, the rescue centre for abandoned and abused donkeys in Mijas, has organised a chill-out to beat all chill-outs.

Soundhealing by Sunset will be led by Leonie, local sound healing expert, in this cooling early evening event. Donkey Dreamland suggests bringing a yoga mat, blanket, pillow, or even an eye mask for ultimate comfort. Starting at 7pm on Sunday, September 8, they invite everyone to unwind with a calming tea afterwards on the Donkey Dreamland terrace as the evening comes to a peaceful close.

What is soundhealing?

Soundhealing is a form of meditation said to have mental, psychological and emotional benefits. Taking a ‘soundbath’ has nothing to do with water, but it is an immersion in calming sounds produced by a selection of specialised bowls and instruments, the purpose of which is to reach a deep meditative state with the help acoustic vibrations. According to those in the field, Soundhealing can lead to a more balanced nervous system, a boosted immune system, improved mental functioning, and accelerated even tissue repair.

Money raised by this event will go to supporting the Donkey Dreamland project. As a Sanctuary, they provide a safe place where injured or unwanted donkeys are cared for and offered a home for life. Reserve your spot now for a relaxing and rejuvenating experience on Sunday, September 8 via the Donkey Dreamland website for just €15.