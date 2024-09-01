By Letara Draghia • Published: 01 Sep 2024 • 22:44 • 1 minute read

Marc Marquez celebrating today. Credit: Instagram.

Marc Marquez, Spain’s celebrated six-time MotoGP champion, has finally broken his three-year winless streak with a triumphant victory at the Aragon Grand Prix.

This victory marks the end of a 1,043-day dry spell for Marquez, whose last Grand Prix win occurred in 2021 at the Emilia Romagna race.

Riding his Ducati satellite Gresini bike, Marquez dominated the Aragon weekend, beginning with a commanding win in Saturday’s sprint race. He continued his impressive form into Sunday’s main event, crossing the finish line almost five seconds ahead of Jorge Martin. Pedro Acosta completed the podium, finishing in third place.

Dominance on home turf: Marc Marquez leads Aragon GP from start to finish

The atmosphere at Aragon was electric as Marquez celebrated in front of his home crowd. After taking the chequered flag, the Spanish rider dismounted his bike, kissed the track, and treated his fans to an impromptu dance – an emotional end to a long and challenging period without a win.

This victory not only revitalises Marquez’s career but also has significant implications for the MotoGP championship. Jorge Martin now leads the riders’ standings by 23 points, benefitting from the misfortune of two-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed out with just five laps remaining.

Marquez’s return to form is a reminder of the resilience and determination that defines great champions. His victory at Aragon is a testament to his enduring talent and the unwavering support of his fans.

As the MotoGP season progresses, all eyes will be on Marquez to see if he can maintain this momentum and challenge for further victories. Meanwhile, the championship battle remains intense, with Martin holding a slim lead as the riders head into the final races of the season.