PRINCESS LEONOR: Now an ensign in Spain’s Navy Credit: Casa Real

Seventy-two per cent of Spain’s population believe that Leonor, Princess of Asturias, will eventually reign as queen.

Just over 10 years ago on June 19, 2014, Leonor’s father Felipe VI took over from his father Juan Carlos 1, who for the sake of the throne abdicated once his private life began to overshadow his public image.

At that time Felipe’s daughters Leonor and Sofia lived as far away from the public gaze as possible, with just enough astutely-timed photo calls to satisfy the public appetite.

After spending two years at Atlantic College in Llantwit Major (Wales) – known as Hogwarts for Hippies – the heir to the Spanish throne began the first stage of her carefully-planned introduction to the Spanish as their future queen.

After a year at Zaragoza’s Military Academy, where she left with the rank of second lieutenant last July, the princess entered the Naval Academy in Marin (Pontevedra) at the end of August. A further year at the Air Force Academy in San Javier (Murcia) awaits her, after which it is understood that Leonor will go to university.

As Leonor prepares for the future, a survey by GAD3 social consultancy experts found that 72 per cent of all participants thought she would reign, compared with 20 per cent of who did not. Eight per cent either failed to answer or said they did not know.

Amongst women, certainty that the Princess of Asturias would become queen rose to 74 per cent, compared with 71 per cent of males. The younger the participants of both sexes, the greater the belief that Leonor would reign. This ranged from 73 per cent for the 18-29 age group, 74 per cent for those between 30-44 but falling to 71 per cent amongst the over-65s.

Ideology played an important role, as 86 per cent of right and centre-right saw the princess on the throne, compared with 76 per cent of voters who described themselves as centre. Sixty-five per cent of left and centre-left doubted that Leonor would succeed her father.

Meanwhile, Leonor is not alone as a European crown princess.

In Belgium, Princess Elisabeth, born in October 2001, is heir apparent to the throne while Netherlands has 20-year-old Princess Catharina-Amalia. Princess Victoria (47) who will one day follow her father, Carl Gustaf as Sweden’s monarch, will eventually be succeeded by her daughter Estelle, now 14. Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, who is 20, is second in line after her father, Crown Prince Haakon.