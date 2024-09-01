By Letara Draghia • Updated: 01 Sep 2024 • 23:55 • 1 minute read

Video still released by the Guardia Civil. Credit: YouTube.

In a significant breakthrough, Spanish police have detained two men and a woman suspected of orchestrating a series of sophisticated burglaries targeting luxury homes in Ibiza.

The arrests come after an exhaustive investigation into a crime spree that spanned five years and involved at least 22 high-end properties.

Robbers allegedly gassed their victims

The perpetrators, who operated at night, had become infamous for their meticulous methods. Dressed entirely in black and with their faces concealed, they would break into some of the island’s most exclusive residences while their victims were fast asleep. The criminals reportedly used a type of gas to induce drowsiness among the occupants, ensuring that their thefts could be carried out without interruption.

The arrest of the suspects follows a recent incident where a villa rented by former BBC Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw was allegedly targeted. Although authorities have not confirmed if this particular robbery is linked to the arrested individuals, the timing has raised speculation.

Since 2019, these night-time raids have resulted in the theft of approximately €548,500 in valuables, including high-end watches, designer handbags and jewellery. Victims often awoke feeling disoriented, experiencing symptoms such as nausea and dizziness, which reinforced suspicions that a sedative gas was used during the break-ins.

A breakthrough in the case came when police tracked several stolen vehicles connected to the suspects. Subsequent raids on properties linked to the accused led to the discovery of a trove of stolen items. These included numerous luxury goods reported missing from the burgled homes.

Video footage released by the authorities shows the masked criminals systematically searching through valuables and navigating the grounds of one of the targeted villas. In one clip, a victim is seen confronting one of the intruders, causing the thief to flee.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to determine the full extent of the gang’s activities and whether more individuals are involved. For expatriates and residents, this case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and security, even in seemingly idyllic locations like Ibiza.