By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Sep 2024 • 19:51 • 1 minute read

Speedy solution: Torrevieja's radars rack up €80,000 in fines. Image: Ernest Rose / Shutterstock.com.

Since the fixed speed radars were activated in the urban areas of Torrevieja on September 1, 2023, they have detected hundreds of speeding violations, leading to fines exceeding €80,000.

These fines are imposed on drivers who exceed the 40 kilometres per hour speed limit.

The radars are marked with conventional signs, as well as educational signs that display a happy face if the speed limit is adhered to and a sad face if it is exceeded.

Most of the monitored sections also feature pedestrian crossings with illuminated signs to enhance safety.

Key Points of the City

These radars are positioned at three key points within Torrevieja’s urban centre: Avenida de las Cortes Valencianas, Avenida de Gregorio Marañón, and Avenida Desiderio Rodríguez, located to the southeast along a road parallel to the coast.

However, in some instances, simply issuing a fine isn’t enough to address the severity of the violation.

In 30 cases, the infractions were so severe that the City Council had to escalate the matter to the courts.

These drivers were caught travelling at speeds exceeding three times the legal limit, reaching over 120 km/h on some of the busiest streets with numerous traffic lights and pedestrian crossings.

Serious Offence

Such extreme speeding is classified as a serious offence under the law, constituting an alleged crime against road safety.

According to Spanish legislation, driving at speeds greater than 60 kilometres per hour on urban roads is considered a criminal offence.

The penalties for such an offence, as outlined in Article 379.1 of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) regulations, include three to six months of imprisonment, a daily fine for six to twelve months (calculated based on the offender’s economic situation), and the suspension of the driving license for a period ranging from one to four years.

Some of the recorded offences are particularly noteworthy.

For example, in December 2023, a single driver was caught speeding three times on the same stretch of Avenida Desiderio Rodríguez.

This repeat offender accumulated fines totalling €1,200 and lost far more than the 12 points available on a standard driver’s licence.