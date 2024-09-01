By EWN • Published: 01 Sep 2024 • 14:52 • 2 minutes read

Photocredit Orange House

BASED in the heart of La Cala de Mijas, The Orange House Boutique Hotel offers 20 individually designed en-suite rooms with three of the Penthouse Rooms boasting their own private terrace and beautiful sea views. Located just minutes from the beach and a wide choice of eateries, this brand new hotel is perfectly situated for all your needs.

In addition to its fabulous rooms and ideal location, The Orange House Boutique Hotel has a fabulous rooftop bar with stunning sea views. Located on the fifth floor,

Upstairs offers a wide range of drinks making it a popular hotspot for both locals and tourists visiting the area. Proud to be the only rooftop bar in La Cala de Mijas and non-smoking, non-vaping Upstairs is perfect for pre and post meal drinks with friends or family, or even a light breakfast where one can take in the beautiful sea views.

After living on the coast for over 17 years and owning various property rentals, the concept of The Orange House Boutique Hotel was founded by Jo and Paul, who as a family, run this cosy and peaceful boutique hotel. Their knowledge of the area along with their extreme dedication to the hotel itself has allowed their dream to turn into a reality as they offer their top-tier service to the public.

With 24-hour reception and easily contactable staff, The Orange House Boutique Hotel aims to give their guests the best experience thanks to their dedicated team. Not only that, but the hotel also provides a secure baggage drop service. Guests not staying at the hotel are welcome to store their luggage for a fee of € 20.00 per case. Convenient for those with early check outs who want to continue exploring the area without any extra stress.

Whether it be for a business trip, holiday or romantic getaway, The Orange House Boutique Hotel provides a selection of bedrooms, all individually designed, including interconnected rooms, perfectly suited for larger families. Located just 25 minutes from the airport, La Cala De Mijas is conveniently situated, providing a calm atmosphere whilst still being close to the cultural city of Malaga.

After opening its doors just three months ago, The Orange House Boutique Hotel aims to provide a five-star service for its guests, with many already rebooking their next trip. As clients describe the hotel as a ‘unique jewel’ and ‘spectacular in all aspects’ it is clear that this boutique hotel is not one to be missed.

For prices, availability and to book your stay, visit our website www.theorangehouselacala.com

Email: info@theorangehouselacala.com

Call/WhatsApp +34 633 604 004

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram