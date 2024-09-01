Three Tenors tribute

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Sep 2024 • 8:58 • 1 minute read

Tribute to Three Tenors Credit: Wikipedia

The best Legends festival in Spain yet – a night of Opera and a tribute to the magic of two giants of song – Il Divo and The Three Tenors.

A very special night of Opera with a homage to the fusion of the voices of the members of these two great operatic combos, paying tribute to Il Divo & the Three Tenors, both virtuosos in mixing opera with timeless themes from genres as different as pop, boleros or Latin music, making this night a journey through time and the senses, turning the night into a unique experience.

Homage to the greatest singing performance of all time

34 years ago, on July 7, 1990, Rome experienced a magical night that would broaden the appeal of Classical music like no other. On the eve of the World Cup final, José Carreras, Plácido Domingo and Luciano Pavarotti sang together for the first time in one of the most evocative temples of opera, the ancient Baths of Caracalla in Rome, thus giving life to the greatest classical musical project of the century – The Three Tenors.

More than 3 decades after this first performance of The Three Tenors, Benalmadena will be treated with a performance of some of the most famous Neapolitan songs and arias from the Italian and international operatic repertoire, all of which were sung by the original Three Tenors.

The Auditorio de Benalmadena on Saturday, September 7, 9.30pm. Tickets from the regular ticket agencies start at €16.