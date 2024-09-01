By Eleanor EWN • Published: 01 Sep 2024 • 10:04 • 2 minutes read

The transfer has been long, so you may need a recap about who to expect to see on the pitch this season. Top European clubs have been active, with high-profile signings around Europe.

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal to Southampton: £18m ($23.7m)

Southampton’s summer-long search for a goalkeeper has ended in a way they probably didn’t think possible. Signing Ramsdale is a bit of a coup for the club.

With starting goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu out with a torn Achilles, it was imperative that the newly promoted side recruited not only a good and experienced No. 1, but one that suited a possession style too. Ramsdale ticks all the boxes. Add-ons could see the deal reach £25m in total, which remains good value for Saints, but could also see Arsenal make their initial £24m outlay back in time.

Conor Gallagher

Chelsea to Athlético de Madrid: €42m (£36m; $45m)

Chelsea has continued its squad overhaul with the departure of Conor Gallagher, who is joining Atlético Madrid. This move will likely disappoint fans who saw Gallagher as a promising academy product and captain of the team last season.

Despite his potential, Gallagher’s contract was nearing expiration, leading to a relatively modest transfer fee. Atlético Madrid has recognized his talent and believes he will be a valuable addition to their team.

Gallagher’s hard work ethic and technical skills align well with Diego Simeone’s playing style, making him a promising fit for Atlético Madrid. His move to the Spanish club marks a new chapter in his career.

Julián Álvarez

Manchester City to Athlético de Madrid: €75m (£64m; $82m)

In a major transfer deal, Julián Álvarez has joined Atlético Madrid from Manchester City for a fee that could reach €95 million with add-ons. This significant investment reflects Álvarez’s exceptional talent and potential.

Álvarez, a versatile forward, contributed 20 goals and assists in the Premier League last season. His ability to complement Erling Haaland and his unwavering work ethic make him a valuable asset to any team.

Atlético Madrid’s acquisition of Álvarez demonstrates their ambition to strengthen their squad and compete at the highest level. The Spanish club is eager to benefit from Álvarez’s skills and experience.

Riccardo Calafiori

Bologna to Arsenal: €40m (£33.7m; $43.4m)

Following his impressive performances at Euro 2024, Riccardo Calafiori has attracted the attention of top European clubs. Arsenal has secured his signature for a fee of €40 million plus €5 million in add-ons.

The young Italian defender’s versatility and potential have made him a highly sought-after player. While Bologna will miss his contributions, the club will receive a significant portion of the transfer fee due to a clause in their previous agreement with FC Basel.

Michael Olise

Cystal Palace to Bayern Munich: €60m (£50.7m; $64.4m)

Following the footsteps of Harry Kane, Bayern Munich has made another significant move in the English market by acquiring talented winger Olise from Crystal Palace. Olise’s impressive performances, including four goals and three assists in his final six games of the 2023-24 season, caught the attention of Bayern officials.

Endrick

Palmeiras to Real Madrid: €72m ($77.3m)

Real Madrid has secured the signature of Endrick, a promising young striker from Brazil. The club’s decision to invest in the teenage talent reflects their ongoing pursuit of top Brazilian players, following the successful integration of Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo.

While Endrick won’t officially join Real Madrid until he turns 18 in July 2024 due to FIFA regulations, his signing demonstrates the club’s commitment to developing future stars. Despite his young age, Endrick has gained significant experience playing at the top level in South America, making him a promising prospect for the future.