Ukelele classes Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Sep 2024 • 13:55 • 1 minute read

Ukelele classes, Arroyo del Miel. Credit: Freepik

Benalmadena’s Edificio Innova is hosting a restart of its popular ukulele class for beginners. The courses aimed at both kids and adults, are a creative and gentle way to restart the academic calendar.

On the Ukulele course you can learn to use the inexpensive little instrument to develop melodies associated with all kinds of genres, from Ballads, Tropical, Pop, Urban, Jazz, to Blues and many more. It is easy to learn and only basic knowledge is required.

Ukelele course teaches all you need to know about

Also, in this Ukulele course you can learn the conceptual and methodological foundations of this musical instrument, the origin, parts and types of ukulele, learn to identify common mistakes when playing the instrument, apply warm-up and fingering exercises, create notes, chords, arpeggios, frets, fingerpicking and strumming. The classes are aimed at all types of people who want to learn how to interact with this musical instrument.

The price per month is €37, or €29.60 for those holding a ‘carnet joven’, or an official ‘familia númerosa’ card. Classes run every Thursday through the academic year at the Edificio Innova, Arroyo de Miel, Benalmadena. For the kids, the classes are from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Teens 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Adults 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Bookings can be made calling 630 728 419.