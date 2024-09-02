Bebo Valdés tribute for Cudeca

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 17:54 • 1 minute read

Cuban artist Bebo Valdes Credit: LivePict.com -Wikipedia

Cudeca Hospice Foundation has just announced their traditional Summer Concert in Buchinger Wilhelmi Clinic. This special event is taking place on Thursday, September 12, at 8pm in the charming gardens of the Marbella clinic.

This year, the concert pays tribute to the Cuban musician Bebo Valdés who played with the legendary Buena Vista Social Club, featuring renowned bassist Javier Colina and the talented pianist “Cucurucho” Valdés, Bebo Valdés’ grandson.

Attendees can enjoy a unique musical evening that will include part of the repertoire recorded as a duo by Bebo Valdés and Javier Colina at the prestigious Village Vanguard in New York, as well as other pieces from the Cuba’s popular heritage and original compositions with musical textures from the Caribbean isle.

All proceedes go to Cudeca Hospice

Tickets are priced at €30, and all proceeds, along with donations, will be entirely donated to the Cudeca Hospice Foundation. This collaboration allows Cudeca to continue its admirable work of improving the quality of life of cancer patients and their families. Those who cannot attend the event can also support the cause by making a donation. Tickets are available at entradium.com. The concert takes place at the Buchinger Wilhelmi Clinic, Av. Buchinger, 15, Marbella on Thursday, September 12, at 8pm.

The Cudeca Hospice Foundation is a non-profit organisation that provides comprehensive professional care to people with cancer and other advanced diseases, as well as support for their families. Cudeca treats through the philosophy of palliative care, a field in which it has great experience and expertise, offering its unique way of caring. Cudeca not only treats the physical illness but also the psychological, social, and spiritual aspects of the disease.