Boat skipper jailed

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 8:54 • 1 minute read

Third jet ski fatality in 12 months on Costa del Sol. Credit: George Sultan, Pexels

Prison awaiting trial for the captain of the detained boat involved in a fatal accident with a jet ski in Puerto Banús.

A Marbella court has ordered the provisional non-bailable imprisonment of the German skipper of the boat arrested recently after colliding with a jet ski, and killing its rider.

The Hight Court of Justice of Andalusia made the announcement stating, he was initially being charged with an alleged crime of manslaughter due to negligence. Several people alerted the emergency services that there was a boat sailing recklessly in the area of the buoys, where the rental jet skis were.

Tests carried out for drugs

The captain of the boat, which was carrying another person who may have been the owner of the boat, was escorted to the port of Marbella, where local police officers carried out tests to detect alcohol and drugs on both men.

According to sources, the 34-year-old German man tested positive on a breathalyser, with a result of more than one milligram per litre of exhaled air (the generic limit allowed on roads is 0.25). The drug test also detected the presence of two narcotics, although the result must be confirmed in a laboratory.