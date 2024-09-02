By Letara Draghia • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 9:16 • 2 minutes read

Campervan life. Credit: X.

If you’re considering a life that’s less ordinary, the story of Bex Elliott and Henry Gayler might just inspire a new adventure.

The couple, originally from the UK, decided to leave behind their conventional life and embrace van life, travelling across Europe with their three-year-old son, Ronnie. In doing so, they’ve managed to save an impressive £9,600 (€11,136) annually – a significant financial benefit that comes with the added perks of adventure and family bonding.

Life on the road

Bex, aged 31, and Henry, aged 29, had long dreamed of living a nomadic lifestyle, but it wasn’t until Bex became pregnant with Ronnie that they decided to make it a reality.

“We didn’t want to wait until retirement to start living the life we dreamed of,” said Bex. So, they purchased a van for £11,000 (€12,760) and invested an additional £15,000 (€17,400) to transform it into a cosy, mobile home. The family hit the road in January 2024 and have since explored France, Spain, Morocco, Italy, Albania and Montenegro.

Financial freedom

The decision to trade their two-bedroom rental in the UK for life on the road wasn’t just about adventure, it also made financial sense. Back in the UK, the couple was paying £1,300 (€1,508) a month in rent for a house with a small garden. Now, they estimate they save around £800 (€928) a month. These savings, combined with the freedom to travel, have been a game-changer for the family.

Henry works remotely three days a week, allowing the family to maintain an income while enjoying four full days of quality time together. Their days are spent exploring new locations, going on walks, and immersing themselves in the natural beauty of their surroundings.

A unique approach to parenting

Bex, a former university lecturer from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, believes that this lifestyle offers unparalleled learning opportunities for Ronnie.

“He’s learning in the real world, without being confined by four walls or plastic toys,” she explained.

The family allows Ronnie to decide his own bedtime and decide what he wants to learn, encouraging independence and critical thinking from an early age. Bex emphasises the importance of children learning to assess risks, something she feels is lacking in traditional UK nurseries.

“There are sacrifices,” she admitted, “but you don’t get anywhere if you don’t take the plunge. Kids are the reason you should be living, not an excuse to avoid it.”

Van life: a growing trend among expats

The family’s journey is part of a growing trend among expatriates who are opting for a more flexible, nomadic lifestyle. For many, van life offers an escape from the high costs of living in traditional homes, especially in expensive European cities, while providing a unique way to experience different cultures and environments.

With the increasing availability of remote work, more families are finding it possible to balance work and travel in ways that were unimaginable just a few years ago. This story serves as a reminder that with a bit of courage and creativity, it’s possible to craft a life that’s both financially sustainable and richly fulfilling.

Would you consider a van life in order to save money and gain new experiences? Please comment below.