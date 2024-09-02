Cala de Mijas charity bazaar

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 14:05 • 1 minute read

Dancing against diabetes in La Cala de Mijas. Credit; La Cala de Mijas Lions

The Autumn Bazaar, put on by the Cala de Mijas Lions Diabetic Support Group is being held on Saturday, September 7 from 11am.

Held in the street next to Snack Attack, Bar Tuta and La Cala Jardines Botánico in La Cala de Mijas, the event will feature music, stalls, good food, raffles and all the fun of the Fair. Lunch with quiz tickets are €10 and available from the Lions shop or Bar Tuta.

A call for pet food donations

Also, the ACE Dog Shelter wishes to thank the Cala de Mijas Lions Diabetic Support Group for being a drop-off point for animal food donations at their Autumn Bazaar, so bring what donations you can to help this wonderful organisation which has saved and rehomed more than 31,000 dogs plus many cats, and is in desperate need of tinned food for the 600+ dogs, puppies, cats and kittens currently in their care.

The Bazaar itself will feature a plethora of fun and desirable products from resin key fobs and jewellery to handmade candles, mugs, toys, fashion, preserves and chutneys, plants, china and glass, honey products, gift items, handbags, physiotherapy items, jewellery, magnetic objects, wooden handmade kitchen and gift items, CBD Oil, and much more.

The Lions Diabetic Support Group starts at 11am on September 7 and goes on until 3.30pm. Remember, bring some pet food to donate to ACE.