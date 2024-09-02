Classic Car Meet

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 11:09 • 1 minute read

Classic cars on show Credit: Edgar Colomba - Pexels.com

Alhaurín de la Torre is playing host to a weekend of vintage cars and motorbikes as well as a retro market September 6 to 8.

The Malaga province town on the outskirts of Malaga City is about to hold one of its most popular events of the year, the ‘Concentration de Clásicos’ and Motor Festival at the Parque Municipal. A hundred vintage cars and motorcycles are expected to depend on the Guardalhorce Valley along with 4x4s and rally cars. There will also be food and wine market stalls with free tastings, children’s activities and a retro market.

Concerts, food stalls and a retro market

As part of the town’s ‘Verbena Popular’, this 13th year of the classic cars meet traditionally marks the closing of the summer season for Alhaurín de la Torre, and the start of the Autumn season. The council have been promoting the event highlighting the number of things to see and do between Friday, September 6 and Sunday 8. Mario Pérez of the Alhaurín de la Torre council said at a press conference ‘We want to make this a memorable event and a great party for the people of Alhaurin and also for visitors from the Costa del Sol with an attractive and varied programme.’

The ‘Verbena’ and Classic Cars Meet will be on from Friday, September 6 until Sunday 8 at the Parque Municipal de Alhaurín de la Torre, Calle Mirador de Bellavista.